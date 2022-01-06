Alive, they teach us to love; on departing, lesson in loss

Our entire family was in the living room that night, trying our best to calm him down. But our 11-year-old golden brown Labrador, Cruz, kept roaming in circles through the lobby, howling. He would stop for a while, accept our affection, and then embark on his motions. We saw he was in dire pain.

When his condition didn’t improve until late into the night, I called up his vet. As I reported his recurrent vomiting since the evening before, he said it was a stomach infection; and because of the vomiting, Cruz was dehydrated and experiencing cramps. He advised us to place a water bowl in the centre of the lobby and inject an antiemetic and painkiller to control his vomiting and pain.

Being a dentist couple, we could manage the injectables ourselves, but Cruz remained restless throughout the night despite the measures. So, we took an early morning appointment with the vet. With the attendant’s help, we lifted his 34kg frame onto the vet’s table. The doctor took his vitals, withdrew blood specimens to ascertain the ailment. While we waited for the investigation results, Cruz was already feeling better with the glucose and saline going into his body through the drip. The vet administered some antibiotics directly into his drip on seeing the investigation report.

The medicines seemed to have worked well on Cruz. Back home, basking in the pleasant December morning sun in the garden, he dozed off. But by night, he was back in agony, doing the circles, yet again; this time visiting every nook and corner of the house: Our open kitchen, bedrooms and study. Amazingly, he even pushed open the door of the puja room and stood before the deities for some time.

My wife, daughter and maid slept in the living room that night and caressed him to sleep alternately. Being an early riser, I was pleased to see him sleeping, with both his front and hind legs outstretched on the floor. Out of love for that cute pose, I went closer to cuddle him. However, I couldn’t notice the routine heaving of his body, nor could I hear any breathing sounds. I bent down and placed my finger on his nose, but there was no trace of air, either. Instinctively, I patted him on the head to wake him out of his slumber but still couldn’t experience any movement. Momentarily, I realised he was no more.

I didn’t have the courage to break the news to the rest of the family, as no one expected such an eventuality. However, as I sat down near him, the entire episode of how we lost him five years ago on Diwali evening flashed before my eyes. Cruz had strayed out of our open gate by hearing the constant cracker noises. We kept looking for him the entire night but to no avail. Finally, we advertised his picture in a local newspaper in Ambala. A week later, we received a call from an unknown number claiming they had seen a pet of this description at a location close to their house. As we went to that place and pressed the doorbell, he was all over us even before the owner could fully open the gate, barking and wagging his tail.

But this time, I knew no adverts or efforts could bring him back. So now on, we’ll have to live with his memories. Writer Roger Caras’s words echoed in my mind, “Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.” vikasdeepak23@gmail.com

The writer is an Ambala-based prosthodontist