Alleging misbehaviour, oppn parties protest against Ludhiana mayor

In an unusual show of unity, councillors from the BJP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) came together on Friday night and Saturday to protest against the alleged misbehavior of Ludhiana mayor Inderjit Kaur during a recent official meeting. BJP district president Rajnish Dhiman with leaders and councillors staging a protest at MC zone D office against the Ludhiana mayor on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The protest, which began at Zone D office, continued late at night and resumed on Saturday. BJP councillors demanded a public apology from the mayor, accusing her of showing “disrespectful behaviour” during the meeting held earlier on Friday.

While the BJP councillors led the agitation, leaders from Congress and SAD too joined in, lending support to what they called an “undemocratic attitude” of the mayor.

Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti, who also took part in the protest, said, “If this kind of behaviour can happen with BJP councillors today, it could happen with Congress or any other councillor tomorrow. The opposition must stay united against such actions.”

Akali Dal councillors Kamaljit Arora, Maharaj Singh Raji, Pankaj Kaka, Inderjit Indi, Arun Sharma, Monu Khinda, Harjinder Lali, Vijay Kalsi and others also took part in the protest.

BJP district president Rajnish Dhiman said that the councillors were only raising issues related to public welfare and deserved to be treated with dignity. “Every councillor is elected by the people. The mayor cannot discriminate. If she does not apologise, we will gherao all MC zonal offices on Monday,” he warned.

Responding to the mayor’s claim that BJP leaders were targeting her because she is a woman, Dhiman said, “The BJP is the only party that made a woman the President of the country. We respect women at every level. This is not a gender issue, it’s about conduct and respect within public institutions.”

However, the mayor refuted all allegations and claimed that the meeting was being conducted peacefully until a few councillors started creating a ruckus. “They started shouting unnecessarily. The security personnel came only after they heard the noise. Why should I apologise when I was the one who was misbehaved with?” she said.

She alleged that BJP councillors had come to the meeting with the sole purpose of confrontation. “It is difficult for them to accept that a woman is handling the Municipal Corporation efficiently. Ironically, one of their own councillors even appreciated my work over message,” she added.

As tension continues to simmer, all eyes are now on Monday’s proposed gherao. With opposition parties standing together on the issue, this protest has added a new dimension to the city’s municipal politics.

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma reached Ludhiana on Saturday evening to support party councillors and leaders who are protesting against the alleged misbehaviour of the mayor.

During his visit to the protest site, Sharma lauded the councillors for raising their voice on public issues and said it was their responsibility to question the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over civic matters concerning Ludhiana residents.

He said, “I appreciate that you have stood up for the people of Ludhiana. This city was included in the Smart City project, and the public deserves to know how and where the funds were spent.”

Taking a dig at the AAP government, Sharma claimed that the party’s time in power is nearing its end and that they are now targeting elected representatives out of frustration. He added, “The mayor should avoid such actions and must apologise to the councillors for her conduct.”