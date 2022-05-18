Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Allocate SC funds as per ordinance: Congress leader to Punjab FM
chandigarh news

Allocate SC funds as per ordinance: Congress leader to Punjab FM

Law needs to be formulated on the basis of this ordinance to ensure transparency and accountability at all levels in the implementation of the SCSP, the Congress leader said
Congress Legislature Party deputy leader Dr Raj Kumar wrote a letter to Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday.
Published on May 18, 2022 09:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Congress Legislature Party deputy leader Dr Raj Kumar on Wednesday urged Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema to allocate funds for the SC community in his budgetary proposals for 2022-23 in accordance with the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) ordinance.

In a letter to the finance minister, the Chabbewal MLA said the Congress government had approved the outline of the proposed Punjab State Welfare and Development of Scheduled Castes (Planning, Earmarking and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Sub-Allocation Ordinance-2002.

“Law needs to be formulated on the basis of this ordinance to ensure transparency and accountability at all levels in the implementation of the SCSP,” he wrote, urging Cheema to take the requisite steps. He also requested the FM to waive all pending loans of farmers and non-agricultural loans of labourers, release pending amount of post-matric scholarship to institutes and allocate funds for providing study material to students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP