Allocate SC funds as per ordinance: Congress leader to Punjab FM

Congress Legislature Party deputy leader Dr Raj Kumar on Wednesday urged Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema to allocate funds for the SC community in his budgetary proposals for 2022-23 in accordance with the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) ordinance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter to the finance minister, the Chabbewal MLA said the Congress government had approved the outline of the proposed Punjab State Welfare and Development of Scheduled Castes (Planning, Earmarking and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Sub-Allocation Ordinance-2002.

“Law needs to be formulated on the basis of this ordinance to ensure transparency and accountability at all levels in the implementation of the SCSP,” he wrote, urging Cheema to take the requisite steps. He also requested the FM to waive all pending loans of farmers and non-agricultural loans of labourers, release pending amount of post-matric scholarship to institutes and allocate funds for providing study material to students.