Allocate SC funds as per ordinance: Congress leader to Punjab FM
Congress Legislature Party deputy leader Dr Raj Kumar on Wednesday urged Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema to allocate funds for the SC community in his budgetary proposals for 2022-23 in accordance with the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) ordinance.
In a letter to the finance minister, the Chabbewal MLA said the Congress government had approved the outline of the proposed Punjab State Welfare and Development of Scheduled Castes (Planning, Earmarking and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Sub-Allocation Ordinance-2002.
“Law needs to be formulated on the basis of this ordinance to ensure transparency and accountability at all levels in the implementation of the SCSP,” he wrote, urging Cheema to take the requisite steps. He also requested the FM to waive all pending loans of farmers and non-agricultural loans of labourers, release pending amount of post-matric scholarship to institutes and allocate funds for providing study material to students.
-
Union MoS Ajay Mishra’s nephew dies in mishap
LAKHIMPUR KHERI Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra's nephew, Achin Mishra, 41, was killed in an accident on Wednesday evening. The victim was on Mishra's' way to Lakhimpur from his village (Banbirpur) on a motorcycle when a heavy branch of a tree uprooted due to strong winds fell on him. Villagers rushed to Mishra's rescue and pulled him out. The incident occurred near Khambharkhera village, about 18 km away from Lakhimpur city.
-
Exchange of affectionate gestures between Munde cousins raises eyebrows
An unusual display of camaraderie between the two estranged cousins – Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pankaja Munde and social justice minister Dhananjany Munde from Nationalist Congress Party – in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar at a private event has become a talking point in political circles. When Dhananjay affectionately tapped on her head while walking towards the podium, Pankaja returned the affection with a smile.
-
AIPEF flays Centre’s deadline for states to buy imported coal
The All India Power Engineers Federation has termed the Centre's fresh directives on Wednesday as an attempt to pressurise states to buy expensive imported coal. The Centre has also said that after June 1, 5% less domestic coal will be allocated to thermal power stations that had not ordered imported coal. AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey alleged that the current coal crisis was due to a lack of coordination among various Central government departments.
-
Nagaur murder: Rajasthan deputy chief whip’s brother, 4 others arrested
The Rajasthan police on late Tuesday night arrested the brother of deputy chief whip in the state assembly and Congress leader, Mahendra Choudhary, and four others in the alleged murder of a trader in Nagaur on Saturday, said police on Wednesday, ending the deadlock over the post mortem and other formalities. The police arrested Moti Singh Choudhary (62), brother of Congress MLA from Nawan, Mahendra Choudhary, his relative Kuldeep Singh (48), a native of Haryana, and four others, Firoz (42), Hanuman (50) and Haroon (40).
-
HC allows Punjab to fill 6,635 ETT posts
The high court has allowed the Punjab government to make appointments on 6,635 ETT (elementary teacher training) posts, almost 10 months after the then Congress government had initiated the process in the run up to the assembly polls. The high court bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Vikas Suri vacated the stay imposed on October 29, 2021. The advertisement was issued on July 30 for 6,635 posts and the exam was conducted in October.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics