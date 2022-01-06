Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amarinder Singh calls Punjab CM coward over PM security breach

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the BJP after leaving Congress and floating his own party
Capt Amarinder Singh was addressing media after inducting senior Congress leaders Surinder Singh Kherki and Sandeep Singla into Punjab Lok Congress at Samana in Patiala district. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 10:27 PM IST
ByVishal Rambani, Samana(patiala)

Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday lashed out at the incumbent, Charanjit Singh Channi, and his deputy and home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for “behaving like cowards” and running away from their responsibilities, in view of the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on Wednesday

Amarinder, who has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party after floating the Punjab Lok Congress, was addressing media after inducting senior Congress leaders Surinder Singh Kherki and Sandeep Singla into his party at Samana in Patiala district.

“Punjab is in hands of inexperienced leaders. The security breach of PM’s convoy has highlighted their inexperience in how to handle such issues. As the CM, I had attended to the PM and President several times, without any flaw. They (Channi and Randhawa) have caused a loss to Punjab, as the PM was going to announce economic package for the state,” said Amarinder.

Asking Channi and Randhawa to take responsibility for the lapses, he said: “True leaders own responsibilities and do not pass the buck on others. This is no leadership, it is cowardice.”

Amarinder also criticised Channi for not receiving the PM personally at the Bathinda airport, and reiterated that the President Rule was the best option in Punjab as those at the helm of affair are “novice”. He also appealed to farmers to stop blocking roads and railway tracks and instead focus on what is in their and Punjab’s interests.

