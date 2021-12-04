Amarinder Singh carries ‘myopic mindset’, Arvind Kejriwal an outsider: Charanjit Channi

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday accused former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh of carrying a myopic mindset towards the poor.

Addressing a public gathering in the Bhoa assembly segment, the chief minister said as he comes from a humble background, he always impressed upon the former chief minister to safeguard the interests of the common man. However, he alleged that instead of resolving the issues to give reprieve to the poor and downtrodden, Capt started victimising him.

The chief minister said only Congress can take a revolutionary decision to oust a “Maharaja” and bestow the responsibility of the CM to a common man. However, he said this revolution could sustain only if all the common and needy people stand united to support the Congress.

Lashing out at the Akalis, the BJP and Amarinder, the chief minister alleged that the trio of Modi, Badal and Captain had connived to pass anti-farm laws for jeopardising the interests of the state.

He said, “The members of this elite group like Badals and Captain have a common bond in form of their own vested interests and plundered the state. They have been doing this by enjoying the fruits of power in the game of musical chairs where the ruler changes after every five years but power remains in their hands. However, now this nexus has been broken and the power is with the common man”.

Slamming Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister said, “Besides being an outsider, Kejriwal is a rumour monger who knows nothing about the state but pokes his nose in everything. Such type of cheap politics will never be successful in the state”.

He termed Kejriwal “a power greedy outsider”, who desires to rule Punjab due to which he is trying to “mislead” Punjabis.

Channi claimed that the Kejriwal government had failed in Delhi whereas the Congress was delivering its best to the people.

Striking an emotional chord with residents of border areas, the chief minister said though bravehearts reside in this area, the successive state governments had ignored them. He said this area would be developed holistically by pumping in resources.

Meanwhile, the chief minister announced a medical college at Pathankot, declaring Bhoa as an administrative block, upgrading Narot Jaimal Singh hospital and providing the suitable land for the building of Sant Baba Nabha Dass.