Amarnath Yatra going to be litmus test for J&K govt
Given the spike in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and threats issued by various terror outfits, the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra starting June 30 to the cave shrine at 13,000ft in south Kashmir is going to be a litmus test for the government.
One of the most revered Hindu pilgrimages in India, the yatra is resuming after two years. The pilgrimage also assumes significance as it is going to be the first one after Article 370 was abrogated in 2019.
The back-to-back terror attacks in the form of selective killings of Kashmiri Pandits and non-locals in the Valley have set the alarm bells ringing.
Attack on a CISF bus near Sunjuwan military station on April 22; blast near PM’s rally venue at Palli in Samba on April 24; killing of a Kashmiri Pandit employee in Budgam on May 12, suspected attack on a pilgrims’ bus in Katra on May 13, and the grenade attack at a wine shop in Baramulla on May 17 have created a flutter in the security establishments. The increased drone activity and detection of a cross-border tunnel in a Samba village on May 4 also indicate a ‘tough time’ for the security forces.
“While the Centre has decided to deploy at least 15,000 additional security forces personnel in Kashmir in view of the killing of minorities, a total of 400 companies of the central armed police forces will be sent for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra,” said home department officials.
“Though CRPF largely shoulders the responsibility of regulating the pilgrimage, army commandos will be stationed in and around the cave shrine to secure it completely. Other central armed police forces like BSF, ITBP and SSB besides Jammu and Kashmir Police will also be deployed in strength to safeguard the pilgrims,” they added.
To tackle the threat posed by UAVs, the security agencies will deploy anti-drone teams along the routes and base camps in Jammu.
It will be for the first time that each Amarnath yatri would be given a radio frequency identification (RFID) card through which their movement will be tracked and well-being ensured. Every pilgrim would also be insured for ₹5 lakh.
CCTVs and drones will monitor the pilgrimage throughout and all routes will be sanitised before the commencement of yatra each day, said the officials. The Amarnath shrine board has also decided to put in place a daily route-wise pilgrim ceiling up to 10,000, excluding yatris who would travel by helicopters.
The 43-day yatra from June 30 to August 11 will see a record number of about six lakh pilgrims.
This year, security measures are going to be stringent for obvious reasons, said a top police officer. It may be mentioned here that LeT’s offshoot TRF and a now lesser known outfit -- Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters -- have already issued threats ahead of the pilgrimage.
On May 17, Union home minister Amit Shah had reviewed preparations for the yatra and said that “it was the priority of the Modi government that the pilgrims should have hassle-free darshan and they should not face any problems”.
Meanwhile, the top brass of army, police and intelligence agencies on Thursday reviewed the security situation.
Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said that a security review meeting was chaired by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC, White Knight Corps, at Nagrota.
The meeting was attended by ADGP Mukesh Singh and senior officials of various intelligence agencies in the region.
-
J&K: Rahul Bhat’s wife gets appointment letter, ₹5-lakh ex gratia
Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar along with additional director general of police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, handed over an appointment letter and ex gratia to the family of Rahul Bhat, a migrant Kashmiri Pandit government employee who was gunned down in the Valley recently. A financial assistance of ₹5 lakh was also handed over to the family. Jammu deputy commissioner Avny Lavasa had also accompanied Kumar.
-
Yasin Malik’s conviction: Wheels of justice finally started rolling, says late IAF officer’s wife
Following the conviction of banned JKLF chief Yasin Malik by a Delhi court in a terror funding case on Thursday, wife of late Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, Shalini Khanna, said she was confident of getting justice for Yasin Malik. “Bad deeds lead to bad outcomes,” said the 70-year-old, while demanding Malik be sent to the gallows. Squadron leader Khanna was shot 27 times with an AK assault rifle.
-
Five Lashkar men held for Baramulla grenade attack
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have solved the Baramulla grenade attack case on a liquor shop with the arrest of four Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists and a terror associate. The police identified the four militants as Shahid Showkat Bala, Safeer Ahmad Mir, Moh Maroof Saleh and Faisal Shaban Gojri, all residents of Baramulla while their associate Hatif Ahmad Sofi was from Arampora.
-
Guilty will not be spared: Jai Ram on HP paper leak case
With the police constable recruitment exam question paper leak turning out to be a major embarrassment for the Himachal government in the election year, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said that those found guilty will not be spared. Two days ago, Jai Ram had announced that his government will hand over the investigations of the paper leak case to the CBI after it concluded that the probe spanned several states.
-
US special envoy meets Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Dharamshala
US undersecretary and special coordinator for Tibetan issues Uzra Zeya received an audience with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday morning at The Dalai Lama's official residence at Mcleodganj in Dharamshala. Sikyong (president) of Central Tibetan Administration Penpa Tsering, kalon (minister) of CTA's information and international department Norzin Dolma, representative Namgyal Choedup and members of Zeya delegation were also present.
