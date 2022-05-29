Amarnath yatra: Jammu and Kashmir DGP chairs high-level meeting of army, police officers

Amid a spike in terror attacks in Kashmir, the Director-General Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh chaired a high-level meeting of senior officers from the police, army and central armed police forces (CAPFs) to review the security arrangements and deployment of personnel for the ensuing Amarnath pilgrimage at police headquarters in Srinagar on Friday, said officials here.

The annual pilgrimage is held after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic and is scheduled to commence on June 30. It will conclude on August 11 on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

The meeting was attended by ADG CRPF J&K Daljit Singh Choudhary, Speical DG CID J&K RR Swain, Commandant General Home Guards and Civil Defence J&K HK Lohia, ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani, ADGP Traffic J&K T Namgyal, IGP CRPF MS Bhatia, IGP BSF Kashmir Rajababu Singh, IGP CRPF Charu Sinha, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG Abdul Jabbar, DIG SSB H BK Singh and other senior officers.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, IGP BSF Jammu DK Boora, IG CRPF Jammu PS Ranpise, DIG Vivek Gupta, DIG Sunil Gupta, DIG M Suleiman Choudhary, BGS 16 Corps Arvind Chouhan, Representatives of 26 Div, district SSPs of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban, Kulgam, Anantnag, Awantipora, Ganderbal also attended the meeting through video conferencing.

“The meeting deliberated on different issues of security of camps, communication network, regulation of traffic management on the national highway and other roads, parking of vehicles and deployment of forces on both the yatra routes of Pahalgam and Baltal, etc,” said an official spokesperson.

“It was decided that sufficient manpower will be deployed in advance so that the camps and routes of yatra are secured and checked at the earliest. It was decided that rescue teams will be deployed by the police forces at various places to provide necessary help to the yatris,” he added.

The DGP stressed upon the officers to maintain close coordination with their ranks and other security agencies to achieve better results and called for an effective mechanism and planning for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra.

He emphasised on officers for special focus on sensitive locations and base camps while putting in place the security arrangements.

“The DGP said that the coordination mechanisms and communication systems must be established among the counterparts of all the stakeholders of army, CAPFs, Police and civil administration,” he said.

The DGP said that adequate arrangements with regard to disaster management should be made to tackle any natural calamity. He also highlighted the need to put in place SOPs for any eventuality of fire or flash floods.