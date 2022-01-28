Ambala: 1 lakh robbed at gunpoint from JJP leader’s petrol pump

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The robbery was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump in Ambala.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 02:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Two men robbed 1 lakh at gunpoint from a petrol pump owned by a Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader on the Hisar-Chandigarh national highway near Sadhopur border in Ambala in the wee hours of Thursday.

The Ambala police have lodged a robbery case against the two robbers based on a complaint by Amrinder Singh Kamboj, son of JJP Ambala urban zone president Harpal Singh Kamboj.

Amrinder said the robbers arrived in a white Skoda car, bearing a Gurugram (HR26-BS-1139) number, around 3am. “They threatened our three employees with a gun and a baseball bat, and fled after snatching 1 lakh,” he told the police. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed on the pump’s premises.

The FIR was lodged under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Baldev Nagar police station.

