Ambala: 119-yr-old Khalsa school building is a thoughtful blend of modern, historic architecture

Waiting to be revived for years, the Khalsa High School finally had its tryst with destiny this summer. Standing tall for 119 years on court road in Ambala city, the school is back after remaining closed for six years.

The restored complex, spread across four acres of land, comprises a 15-feet high main building with Nishan Sahib featuring prominently at the top, staley corridors on one side, a new enclosed section on the other and a large playground at its heart.

Last month, the historic school which was once an eminent centre for education in the region opened its classrooms after a religious ceremony on April 16.

A senior member of the executive council, TP Singh believes it was not easy to rebuild the school that shut down operations in 2016-17 after the Haryana government took over the teaching and non-teaching staff from all government-aided schools in the state.

“There was no hope for its revival, but the community had a sense of attachment with it. The alumni came forward and after much hassle, a procession was taken from the deputy commissioner in 2019. However, after much delay due to the pandemic, elections for the new management were held in December 2021,” Singh said.

Khalsa Main Doaba Diwan is serving as its parental body for the school with 11 members of the executive body and 110 general members under Paramjit Singh as president. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member from Ambala, Harpal Singh Pali has been elected as chairperson of the school.

A rich history

The school also has lived through the partition of India, even many students and staff were moved across the border. Pakistan’s former high commissioner to Bangladesh, South Africa and Sri Lanka, ambassador Ashraf Qureshi (retired) remembers his maternal grandfather, Master Sondhey Khan Feroz, who taught Arabic and Farsi at the school before the partition.

“Unfortunately, he was killed in the senseless carnage that accompanied the partition. I’ve heard one of his poems that he used to sing at the school assembly, mujh ko hai teri justaju, mujh ko teri talash hai…and that’s how I feel connected with the school,” Qureshi said in an email from Lahore.

The school’s other prominent alumni include India’s first defence minister Baldev Singh, chief commissioner of Chandigarh (retd.) Sardar Bhupinder Singh Saron, Haryana cadre IPS Sardar Gurcharan Singh among others.

Bigger plans await

Within a month of reopening, the school has achieved what Ambala has braced for. School principal Taranjit Kaur said there are 40 students at the school enrolled in from nursery to first, mostly from the lower middle-class homes. The school, which is affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), also has four teachers and two non-teaching staff members.

“We have students who dropped-out of school due to financial reasons owing to the pandemic and have been given special focus to cover up their syllabus through extra classes after school hours,” Kaur, a former army school principal, said.

TP Singh said that the school charges nominal fees of around ₹1,000 with no admission fees for a girl child.

Chairperson Pali, meanwhile, said they were expecting to extend Classes to 8th or 12th until next academic year. The school complex currently has four classrooms, a staff and an activity room. A section of the building is being renovated to accommodate more classrooms.

Expressing further optimism for the future, Pali said, “We will also revive the sports culture of the school, especially hockey. A hockey team representing the school had even played international matches.”