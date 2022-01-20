Ambala: 42 staffers test positive at MC office, public dealing shut for two days

Public dealing at the Ambala municipal corporation was suspended for two days on Wednesday after 42 staffers were found positive for Covid-19.

“Samples were collected from 90 employees and 42 were found infected. Therefore, public dealing has been shut down till Friday as a preventive measure,” said deputy municipal commissioner Aman Dhandha.

As per an MC order, employees need to work from home on January 20 and 21, and also remain available to attend office for urgent works.

Meanwhile, the district reported 593 new infections on Wednesday, pushing the active cases to 4,062. A 41-year-old woman from Shahzadpur, who was suffering from heart disease, also succumbed to the virus. As many as 521 people have succumbed to Covid in the district so far.