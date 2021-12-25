Ambala admn to come up with complete tourist circuit

To make Ambala a tourist destination, the district administration has started the documentation work for places of interest and historical significance in the twin towns. As per officials, a complete circuit will be prepared for tourists.

Ambala, situated almost in the middle of NH-44, connects the national capital to Amritsar and also shares its border with Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. Therefore, it is often a stop for travellers, who commute through the twin towns – Cantonment and City, that are full of destinations as old as 400 years.

Officials said that till now, six destinations from Cantonment have been selected to add to the directory after the documentation is completed by the authorities concerned. These include St Paul’s Church, Holy Redeemer Church, Rani Ka Talaab, Marthoma Syrian Church, Heritage Mess and Sirhind Club.

In the city, places like Old Cloth Market, Guru Gobind Singh Library in Queen Victoria Hall, Navrang Rai Talab and Mahavir Park are expected to make it to the list.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Sachin Gupta, who is overseeing the initiative, said, “Projects like Subhash Park, under-construction 1857 war memorial, science centre and other important sites will also be added to the list to create an ecosystem for tourism.”

During an event last week, Haryana home minister Anil Vij had said that the directory will help the tourists identify the sites they can visit in terms of their historical importance and specifications.

“The list will also be uploaded online, so that foreigners or Indians living abroad could plan their visit to these places easily,” said Vij, who is also the MLA from Ambala.