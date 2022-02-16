Ambala Cantt: Robber attacks elderly couple, flees with valuables

A 77-year-old private tutor and his wife, who retired as a lecturer, were attacked with a knife and assaulted by a robber who gained entry into their house after introducing himself as the elderly man’s former student at Ambala Cantonment’s Punjabi Mohalla on Monday night.

The victims — Vijay Mehta and Anuja — are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital and are stated to be out of danger, said police on Tuesday.

According to Ambala Cantt police station in-charge Naresh Kumar, the suspect reached Mehta’s house around 6:15 pm after his last batch of students had left, and introduced himself as Manish, a former student who had attended his classes nine years ago.

After an hour, he locked the gate of Mehta’s house from inside, threw chilli powder in his wife’s eyes and started thrashing her. The suspect then demanded ₹1 lakh, but Mehta told him he could arrange the money in a day. This enraged him, and he attacked Anuja with a knife and even hit Mehta on the forehead while snatching ₹3,000 from his pocket.

The assailant also took away Anuja’s gold ornaments and mobile phone, Mehta said in his police statement. While his wife remained unconscious in a separate room, Mehta, who has difficulty in walking, screamed for help. The neighbours managed to gain entry through the terrace and informed police.

A case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 392 (robbery) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the IPC. According to Naresh Kumar, the suspect had visited Mehta earlier too and will be nabbed soon.