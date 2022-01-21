Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala: Congress fumes as MC notifies pending tax worth 13 lakh
chandigarh news

Ambala: Congress fumes as MC notifies pending tax worth 13 lakh

A day after the Ambala municipal corporation pasted a notice outside Congress Bhawan demanding payment of pending property tax to the tune of 13.83 lakh, the party on Thursday demanded rectification in calculation the amount
The Congress demanded that the MC recalculate the amount as the party office has been designated as a commercial site by the civic body, but it comes under the institutional non-commercial category. (HT FIle)
The Congress demanded that the MC recalculate the amount as the party office has been designated as a commercial site by the civic body, but it comes under the institutional non-commercial category. (HT FIle)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 02:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A day after the Ambala municipal corporation pasted a notice outside Congress Bhawan demanding payment of pending property tax to the tune of 13.83 lakh, the party on Thursday demanded rectification in calculation the amount.

In a memorandum submitted by councillor Mithun Verma, the Congress through treasurer Rohit Jain said that the party office has been designated as a commercial site by the civic body, but it comes under the institutional non-commercial category.

According to the notice served in the name of the president of Congress Bhawan, MC said that the tax has not been paid since April 1, 2017.

The notice also asked for a response within three days, in the absence of or the office will be sealed, as per rules.

“A letter to change the category was submitted in December 2019, but no action has been taken yet. We are ready to pay the tax calculated as institutional non-commercial,” the letter submitted to the executive officer by Verma reads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out