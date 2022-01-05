Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ambala councillors demand elections for senior deputy, deputy mayors
Ambala councillors demand elections for senior deputy, deputy mayors

Raising the issue, two Congress councillors met Ambala MC officials on Monday, demanding early elections for the posts
It has been almost a year since the second House of the Ambala municipal corporation was sworn in, but the senior deputy and deputy mayors have still not been elected. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 04:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Almost a year after the second House of the Ambala municipal corporation was sworn in, the senior deputy and deputy mayors have still not been elected.

Raising the issue, two Congress councillors met MC officials on Monday, demanding early elections for the posts.

Ward number 10 councillor Mithun Verma said as per Section 71, sub-section (2) of the Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 1994, elections for both posts should be conducted within 60 days of the notification of the names of the mayor and the councillors.

Verma and another Congress councillor, Megha Goyal, also submitted a memorandum in this regard to MC commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata.

Another councillor, Rajesh Mehta from the Haryana Jan Chetna Party (HJCP) to which mayor Shakti Rani Sharma belongs, said the party, through the mayor, had already demanded elections for the two posts.

“In their absence, important sub-committees can’t be constituted, which is hampering development works majorly,” Mehta said.

‘Elections delayed due to pandemic’

Jarnail Singh, executive officer-cum-secretary of the House, said the elections could not be held owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. “When the situation improves, a request will be placed before the divisional commissioner to conduct the elections,” he added.

The 20-member MC House comprises eight councillors each from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the HJCP, and two each from the Congress and the Haryana Democratic Front. No party has a majority.

Meanwhile, the fourth general House meeting, which was proposed to be held on January 10, was postponed till further orders on Tuesday.

Singh said, “Due to the restrictions imposed by the state government to prevent the spread of coronavirus, we have adjourned the House meeting. It will be called next week.”

