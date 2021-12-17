Ambala DC bans photography, videography near IAF base

To avert breach of confidentiality, deputy commissioner Vikram has announced a ban on photography and videography of aircrafts and other security apparatus at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Ambala Cantonment, officials said on Thursday.

In an order issued on Saturday, the DC said that he has been informed by the superintendent of police that residents of the colonies on the west side of the airbase are taking photos and videos of the landing and take-off of aircrafts. “Due to this, the confidentiality of the Air Force Station is breached and anti-social elements ran take undue advantage of any kind of untoward incident,” the order states.

Vikram added that the decentralised airspace has to be regulated in view of the recent episodes of the misuse of drones and other media devices. Moreover, the director general of civil aviation (DGCA) has also provided the guidelines to regulate its use, he said. “Keeping in view the security situation apart from concerns of threat to privacy, nuisance and trespass, it is extremely dangerous to let unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) wander around in the skies within the territorial jurisdiction of Ambala,” the order further reads.

The order will not be applied to police officers or other public servants. Any person found guilty of the violation of this order shall be prosecuted and punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. In August, the DC had banned the sale and usage of drones in view of terror incidents in Punjab using the device.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IAF air base is home to mighty Rafale jets that were inducted in August last year with the revival of 17 Squadron of the “Golden Arrows” and already existing Jaguar aircrafts at the 14 Squadron of “The Fighting Bulls”.

During the touchdown of the first batch of Rafale last year, several photos and videos were shared by the residents of nearby regions on social media, despite a ban by the administration.