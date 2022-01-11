Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ambala: Dental, ENT OPDs shut down after health workers test Covid positive

The health department has decided to shut dental and ENT OPDs at government hospitals in the district, as 25 doctors and 21 health workers have tested positive for Covid in the last two days
Ambala district on Monday reported 303 fresh infections, including three of the Omicron variant. (HT file)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The health department has decided to shut dental and ENT OPDs at government hospitals in the district, as 25 doctors and 21 health workers have tested positive for Covid in the last two days. Officials said that maximum health workers have tested positive from these two departments.

The district on Monday reported 303 fresh infections, including three of the Omicron variant, taking the active patients’ tally to 1,466. Two deaths were also reported including a 60-year-old from Barara and a 32-year-old TB patient from Cantt. Both were on oxygen support.

Deputy commissioner Vikram conducted an inspection at the civil hospital and Covid call centre at government ITI. The DC also chaired a meeting with SDMs, civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh and doctors of private hospitals and medical colleges on ramping up the facilities.

