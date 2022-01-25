Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ambala: Excess rains leave crops inundated for 2nd time this month

Excessive rain over the last three days in Ambala and other Haryana districts have damaged rabi crops on a large scale for the second time this month
Farmers have been left high and dry because of no drainage facilities in their fields, primarily in the Naneola-Naggal belt along Hisar Road in Ambala-1 block. (HT File)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 01:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Excessive rain over the last three days in Ambala and other Haryana districts have damaged rabi crops on a large scale for the second time this month.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, 10.3 mm rainfall was recorded in Ambala on Monday and 14 mm on Sunday. The rainfall recorded in January is 504% more than the normal due to western disturbances, as per the MeT department.

Farmers have been left high and dry because of no drainage facilities in their fields, primarily in the Naneola-Naggal belt along Hisar Road in Ambala-1 block. Earlier, during the first week of January, incessant rain showers had waterlogged fields in several areas.

Nayab Singh, a farmer from Chourmastpur village, said that it took days to drain out water from his fields in the last spell of rain and a similar situation arose this time too.

“All my wheat crop has been damaged this time due to rain and lack of proper drainage system. I worked for hours amid rains to make way to clear my waterlogged fields,” he said.

Another farmer Mandeep Anttal said they urgently need help from the government. “Those who have insurance should get compensation and others through special girdawari (crop inspection),” he said.

Meanwhile, the officials of the agriculture department said that the crop loss will be checked and a report will be submitted to the revenue department for further action.

