Ambala farm activists part ways from Charuni, form own front

Farm activists from the Ambala region formally parted ways from firebrand leader Gurnam Singh Charuni’s BKU faction and floated a new union – Bharatiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) – after a meeting held at Gurudwara Mardo Sahib on Saturday.

A section of farmers had been unhappy with Charuni’s call for Mission Punjab and decided to form their own front.

Earlier, district vice-president of Charuni’s union and one of the oldest allies of Charuni in the region, Gulab Singh, had also shifted to Rakesh Tikait’s group for the same reason.

Farm leader Amarjeet Singh Mohri was unanimously chosen as the state president.

After his appointment, Mohri said, “We tried to persuade those contesting in Punjab polls to give up the call but to no avail. The new union named after revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh will motivate the youth to fight for the welfare of farmers.”

Mohri’s group appointed Gurmit Singh as Ambala district president and Lakhvinder Kaur as the women wing president. Tejveer Singh was given charge of Panchkula, Sukvinder Singh Jalbera of Yamunanagar and Jai Singh Jalbera of Kurukshetra.

So far, there has been no reaction from Charuni on this move.

Cracks in the union were clearly visible at a public event chaired by Charuni in Ambala last year when the agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws was still active.

Moreover, during the ‘Betrayal Day’ protest against the Union and state governments last week, the outfit had presented a separate memorandum to the administration than Charuni’s .