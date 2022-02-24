Ambala farmers decry losses due to bad weather, press for speedy surveys

Weather disturbances in the form of heavy rainfall and hail in January-February period have damaged several acres of wheat, potato, mustard and other standing crops in the district.

Farmers said incessant rainfall and hail storms have led to the waterlogging of fields. The negligible drainage has in turn led to high moisture level in the soil, which is not allowing farmers to harvest whatever is left of the crop.

Farm activist from Panjokhra village Tejveer Singh said the damage was inevitable, adding that the farmers who have suffered 100% damage are now keen to sow the next crop.

Pressing on the need to carry out surveys at the earliest, he said “We’ve met the district officials and have apprised them of the fact, so that the surveys are expedited,” he said.

Another farmer from Ambala’s Laha village, Yadvender said, “Our wheat and potato crops on over 20 acres were damaged in the hailstorm on February 9. There has been no help from the government yet.”

2,576 farmers seek compensation

As many as 2,576 farmers have applied for compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana. Of these, 90% are from Ambala-1 block, where villages along the Hisar Road have faced major drainage issues.

An agriculture department official, however, said, very few farmers are insured under the scheme and most of the farmers depend on government help.

Crop scientist at the Saha-based Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Rajinder Singh said the potato crop that is sowed underground has received maximum damage in villages like Chudiyala, Mohra, Landa, Dubhli, where stagnant water damaged most of the crop.

“Mustard too has received heavy losses in Ambala- 1, Ambala-2 and Naraingarh blocks and mostly around Langar-Channi village. Firstly, rainfall has broken the seed away from the flower petals and high moisture content leads to the growth of a new stem, due to which the nutrients that were needed at the existing stem gets diverted. Eventually, the old stem gets weaker and mustard seeds shed away,” he said.

Deputy CM assures compensation

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, on Monday, who also holds the charge of the revenue department, said the process to disburse nearly ₹562 crore to farmers in 10 districts has already begun, adding that two more districts will get ₹110 crore compensation soon.

“Girdawari was initiated after the recent damage to uninsured farmers and soon they will be compensated, after a report is received from the districts,” he added.