Ambala: Five development projects worth 261 crore stuck in limbo

Five development projects worth ₹261 crore, all allotted to the same contractor by the public works department (B and R), have missed multiple deadlines, primarily due to shortage of labour.

The FIFA-approved International Football Stadium project that started in April 2017 was expected to be completed in 2019 at a cost of ₹48.57 crore, but has missed several deadlines. Officials said that the project got delayed due to change in specifications and designs and is expected to get completed by January next year. The sports facility with a capacity of around 3,500 spectators is coming in place of the existing War Heroes Stadium and is being upgraded for ₹115 crore.

Upgrading of the civil hospital from an existing 100-bed to 200 bed is also among projects that have been delayed. Being constructed behind the hospital, the estimated cost of the project is ₹28.81 crores and civil work is still incomplete. The project started in August 2019 with a date of completion within two years.

Just next to this sub-divisional hospital, PWD is also constructing residential accommodation for doctors and paramedical staff at ₹25 crore. A visit to the site revealed that the foundation work of a few of the buildings remains partially incomplete, even as the deadline of completion – June 2021, has passed.

The foundation work of the state’s first homoeopathy hospital and college in Chandpura village that started in early 2019 is still incomplete, despite a time limit of 36 months. During a site visit last week, not even a single labourer was found engaged in construction work. The estimated cost of the project is ₹55.85 crore

The regional science centre at Aryabhatta Vigyan Kendra next to the 1857 war memorial on NH-44, the foundation stone of which was laid by Haryana home minister Anil Vij in June 2019, is also among the delayed projects. A team of officials that visited the site last month had said that the project worth ₹36 crore is just 25% complete and is expected to be completed by June 2022, despite a time limit of 18 months.

Sources said that the construction work of projects under the PWD like the 1857 war memorial, bank square and mini secretariat are moving at a faster pace, while these projects are running late despite missing several deadlines and notices by the administration.

“Projects under other departments like multi-level parking, stormwater drainage, modernisation of Nicholson Road and all-weather swimming pool were stuck too, but have now gathered pace despite change in the specification in a few of them,” one of the persons quoted above, said.

During a survey of the projects, a few labourers engaged at the sites highlighted that the work was halted in the recent past because they were not paid for the last two months.

Deputy commissioner Vikram said that he is aware of the delay that arose due to labour issues with the contractor and they’ve already been given a notice to speed up the work.

