Ambala hospital murder: Gangster with 50k bounty arrested after 3 years

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Apr 02, 2025 09:24 AM IST

The gangster has over 12 cases of murder, attempted murder, Arms Act and others registered against him

Three years after allegedly shooting a man at a private hospital in Ambala, the police on Tuesday arrested gangster Vikram Kaushal alias Bunty, who had a 50,000 bounty on his head.

The accused in Ambala police custody on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
The accused in Ambala police custody on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The man, a native of Cross Road in Ambala Cantt, was arrested by a team of CIA-2, a police spokesperson said, adding that he was remanded for seven days after being presented in a court.

Investigators said that Bunty is a history sheeter with over 12 cases of murder, attempted murder, Arms Act and others registered against him.

On February 26, 2022, Bunty along with his associates, reached Mission Hospital on Old Hisar Road in Ambala City, where he allegedly shot dead Aman alias Gappu over an old enmity.

A case was lodged at Baldev Nagar police station following a complaint lodged by the deceased’s mother.

A special investigating team (SIT) was formed that arrested seven accused in connection with the crime. Apart from the Haryana Police, the special task force (STF) was also tasked to nab Bunty, who was absconding since then.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ambala hospital murder: Gangster with 50k bounty arrested after 3 years
