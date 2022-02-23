Ambala man awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping 14-year-old niece

A fast-track court in Ambala has sentenced a 28-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his 14-year-old niece in 2020.

Observing that the convict didn’t deserve leniency, the court of additional sessions judge Aarti Singh, in its order on Monday, also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“….the girl was subjected to aggravated penetrative sexual assault by the accused, who is her uncle in relation. In the present scenario, crime against children is on the rise and the trauma that prosecutrix is bound to suffer is lifelong…,” the order read.

The convict was booked under Sections 452 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Ambala Sadar police station on August 28, 2020.

The court sentenced him to 20-year rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO Act, five years under Section 452 of IPC and two years under Section 506. The sentences will run concurrently.