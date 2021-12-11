Ambala MC to crack whip against defacement

Dhirendra Khadgata, commissioner of the municipal corporation, on Friday announced that they will be taking strict action against public or private institutions, or even individuals, involved in pasting third-party promotional posters and pamphlets on public property without due permission.

“Any type of political or apolitical advertisement at these places will be removed and violators can be prosecuted under defacement of public property act,” Khadgata said, while addressing a press conference called to discuss public feedback and steps to be taken in view of the Swachh Survekshan 2021.

“As per a direction by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, private establishments can only publish information or advertisement related to them and if there is third party promotion, we can charge them under advertisement policy. We will soon float a tender for advertisement under the MC region that will look into the issue,” the commissioner added.

Beautification and development projects announced

Khadgata also announced a city beautification project, saying that local MLA Aseem Goyal had on Wednesday chaired a meeting with concerned MC officials and representatives of various resident welfare associations in this regard.

Discussing ways to improve waste-water management, the commissioner said multiple mini-sewage treatment plants will be constructed in city parks, before adding that the treated water will then be used for maintenance purposes.

Shifting focus to illegal encroachments, primarily near the bus stand, Khadgata announced a special drive to ensure their removal starting December 15. The civic body, he added, would also repurpose unused central government lands into parks.