Ambala native booked for duping contractor of 15 lakh

Police are on the lookout for a man, who duped a contractor of ₹15 lakh after assuring to get the royalty amount charged for Haryana government projects waived.

The accused, Satinder Kumar, lives in Phase 7, Mohali, and hails from Ambala.

He has been booked on the complaint of Ravinder Singh Dhull, an advocate, who is the cousin of the victim, Mukesh.

According to Dhull, Mukesh is a partner in SKR Constructions Company that handles tenders of the Haryana PWD (B&R) department.

Dhull said Mukesh’s firm had been charged royalty worth crores by the department and they had sought its remission. So, Mukesh asked him to request someone in the department.

Dhull alleged that he met the accused, Satinder, at the Haryana MLA Hostel in Chandigarh. Posing as the personal assistant of Amrinder Singh, the officer on special duty at the CM Camp Office in Karnal, he promised to get their concern resolved in exchange for ₹14 crore.

A deal was finalised at ₹1 crore, of which Satinder sought ₹25 lakh in cash as advance. As the accused assured to get the royalty removed within three days if the money was paid, Dhull did the needful.

However, Satinder did not fulfil his end of the deal. When confronted, he paid back a part of the amount, but has still not returned ₹15 lakh since January 2020, he told the police.

After verifying the complaint, police booked Satinder under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 3 police station and have launched a manhunt to arrest him.

Also booked for another fraud

Meanwhile, the Sector-3 police also booked Satinder for duping a Panchkula resident of ₹25 lakh after promising to get his nephews clerical jobs in the Haryana government.

Mahinder Singh Narwal of Sector 4, Panchkula, told the police that he retired as a private secretary from the Haryana Secretariat in 2010. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission had advertised posts of different departments in 2019, for which his unemployed nephews Mangal and Sandeep had applied.

Thereafter, he met Satinder, who assured that with the help of his connections in the Haryana government, he can get his nephews selected if he paid him ₹25 lakh. But he neither fulfilled his promise nor returned the money. A case under Section 420 of the IPC was registered on Narwal’s complaint.