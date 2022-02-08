Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala passport fraud: Three cops suspended for negligence
chandigarh news

Ambala passport fraud: Three cops suspended for negligence

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa suspended three police officers for negligence in a passport fraud in Ambala that was unearthed on Sunday
Three police officers have been suspended for negligence in a passport fraud that was unearthed in Ambala on Sunday. It was revealed that the inquiry officer had never gone to the applicant’s house for the verification. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 11:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa suspended three police officers for negligence in a passport fraud that was unearthed on Sunday, officials said on Tuesday.

The cops were identified as exemptee sub-inspector (ESI) Balwan Singh, the inquiry officer for passport verification, and head constables Sahb Singh and Dalvinder Singh.

The police have already booked Rohit Arora, an Amritsar resident, for using fake address proof of Ambala to get a passport in Delhi and two others who posed as local witnesses for verification using fake addresses.

Randhawa said all cops would remain suspended for the lapse pending a departmental inquiry.

“It was revealed that the inquiry officer had never gone to the applicant’s house for the verification. The accused in the case, Rohit, has already been arrested by the Karnal police in a similar case last week. He’ll be brought on production remand,” he added.

The SP said in the police verification, where the address and criminal records are checked, the inquiry officer now will have to click a photograph with geolocation, including himself, the applicant and two witnesses outside the house of the person being visited.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, a constable-rank officer attached with the Saha Police Station, Narender Kumar, was also suspended for allegedly remaining absent from duty since July last year, a statement read.

The police said that he was served several notices physically and phone calls to appear on duty, but he didn’t.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP