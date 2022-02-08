Ambala passport fraud: Three cops suspended for negligence

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa suspended three police officers for negligence in a passport fraud that was unearthed on Sunday, officials said on Tuesday.

The cops were identified as exemptee sub-inspector (ESI) Balwan Singh, the inquiry officer for passport verification, and head constables Sahb Singh and Dalvinder Singh.

The police have already booked Rohit Arora, an Amritsar resident, for using fake address proof of Ambala to get a passport in Delhi and two others who posed as local witnesses for verification using fake addresses.

Randhawa said all cops would remain suspended for the lapse pending a departmental inquiry.

“It was revealed that the inquiry officer had never gone to the applicant’s house for the verification. The accused in the case, Rohit, has already been arrested by the Karnal police in a similar case last week. He’ll be brought on production remand,” he added.

The SP said in the police verification, where the address and criminal records are checked, the inquiry officer now will have to click a photograph with geolocation, including himself, the applicant and two witnesses outside the house of the person being visited.

Meanwhile, a constable-rank officer attached with the Saha Police Station, Narender Kumar, was also suspended for allegedly remaining absent from duty since July last year, a statement read.

The police said that he was served several notices physically and phone calls to appear on duty, but he didn’t.