Ambala PWD seeks to recover 125cr from fraudulent contractor

The public works department’s (PWD) superintendent engineer (SE) Sukhbir Singh has sought a ₹125 crore recovery over “frauds or excess undue payment” from a Jind-based contractor who was allotted over 17 construction projects in Ambala circle.

In his April 20 letter to PWD’s engineer-in-chief, Singh alleged fraud being committed by contractor M/S Garg and company in various ongoing development works. Through his communication, Singh apprised the office of the detailed recovery to be made from the contractor including liquidating damage.

The company had been allotted construction of over 17 projects in Ambala circle including 10 in Ambala and 7 in Kurukshetra.

“In view of the said recovery, the authority may recover the amount of ₹63 lakh from the dues payable in all the circles of the department,” the SE said, further asking for permission to encash bank guarantees to recover ₹11.27 lakh.

₹66 crore fraud in football stadium

In the letter, Singh also mentioned the revised undue payment worth ₹65.87 crore against earlier estimates of ₹45.10 lakh in the up-gradation of FIFA-approved football stadium in War Heroes Memorial Stadium of Ambala Cantonment. The project currently carries a revised cost of ₹115 crore.

Three department officials, including an executive engineer (XEN)-level officer, were suspended in February following an initial report. The revised amount was clarified by a sub-committee, constituted by the SE, which will submit its detailed report to another committee constituted by the state government.

The stadium, a tender was awarded to the firm in April 2017 at a cost of ₹48.57 crore, with a sitting capacity of 3,700 spectators is a pet project of the state’s home minister and local MLA Anil Vij.

SE sought bribe: Contractor

On being contacted, Shashank Garg from the company denied the allegations levelled in the letter, instead accusing Singh of seeking a bribe of ₹3 crore.

“Since, he (Sukhbir Singh) joined on September 2, 2021; we are not being paid for the work done in the construction projects. The rate of payment approved by the directorate has now been deemed excess by the SE. If we would have paid the bribe, work could have gone smoothly. We have filed a complaint with Vij and submitted it in our ongoing case in the high court,” Garg said.

Despite repeated attempts, Singh remained unavailable for comments. However, executive engineer (operations) Raj Kumar said, “The recovery estimates were submitted to the head office that could only be possible after a decision by the court. Nearly six projects of Ambala are in arbitration.”