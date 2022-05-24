Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ambala Range Rover mishap: Driver also booked for misbehaving with police

Police booked the driver involved in the Ambala Range Rover mishap for misbehaving with police personnel. (HT File)
Published on May 24, 2022 02:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Two days after a speeding Range Rover SUV rammed into a parked car on NH-44 in Ambala, killing a man and injuring three, its driver has also been booked for misbehaving with the cops on duty.

A Palampur resident, Mohit Sharma, died in the accident, while his wife, Deepti, and two daughters were injured.

Following the accident, the SUV driver, identified as Variyata Janglan, 26, a resident of Panipat, was arrested and sent to Central Jail, Ambala in judicial custody.

Inspector Suraj Chawla, station house officer (SHO), Parao police station, said on the complaint of Deepti, the SUV driver had also been booked under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), apart from Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, and Sections 184 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

In the complaint, it was alleged that the driver and a girl accompanying her misbehaved with female cops in an official vehicle.

Videos of police personnel having a tough time managing the two women at the civil hospital and police station had also emerged later. “We are verifying the role of the other woman in the misbehaviour claim and action will be taken accordingly. A medical report specifying alcohol intake is awaited,” the inspector added.

