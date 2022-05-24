Ambala Range Rover mishap: Driver also booked for misbehaving with police
Two days after a speeding Range Rover SUV rammed into a parked car on NH-44 in Ambala, killing a man and injuring three, its driver has also been booked for misbehaving with the cops on duty.
A Palampur resident, Mohit Sharma, died in the accident, while his wife, Deepti, and two daughters were injured.
Following the accident, the SUV driver, identified as Variyata Janglan, 26, a resident of Panipat, was arrested and sent to Central Jail, Ambala in judicial custody.
Inspector Suraj Chawla, station house officer (SHO), Parao police station, said on the complaint of Deepti, the SUV driver had also been booked under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), apart from Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, and Sections 184 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
In the complaint, it was alleged that the driver and a girl accompanying her misbehaved with female cops in an official vehicle.
Videos of police personnel having a tough time managing the two women at the civil hospital and police station had also emerged later. “We are verifying the role of the other woman in the misbehaviour claim and action will be taken accordingly. A medical report specifying alcohol intake is awaited,” the inspector added.
Hydroponics technique suitable for hills: Farm varsity V-C
Vice-chancellor of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Prof HK Chaudhary said hydroponics, the technique to grow plants in nutrient-rich water, was suitable for hills and will help boost the income of the small farmers in states like Himachal. Prof Chaudhary was speaking during a media visit to the hydroponic unit in the research farm of the Department of Vegetable Science and Floriculture.
Three days on, Karnal man held for Ambala carjacking
Three days after at least four unidentified men robbed a Mahindra XUV 500 owned by a Shimla resident on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police on Monday arrested a suspect from Haridwar for his alleged involvement in the case. The accused, Vikas Mann of Karnal's Bala village, claims to be a law-graduate from a private university in Mohali and practising at Punjab and Haryana high court.
Uprooted trees, rain cause power outages in Ludhiana
While rain and thunderstorm brought respite from the scorching heat, residents had to contend with long power outages across the district on Monday. With the high-velocity winds uprooting trees and branches power cuts, extending up to 12 hours were, witnessed in Model Town, BRS Nagar, Anand Nagar, Dugri, Giaspura, Sarabha Nagar, Civil Lines, Jalandhar Bypass, Industrial Area, Basant Avenue, Dholewal, Chandigarh Road, and Gill Road among other areas.
Rainfall ends 80-day dry spell in city, brings down mercury
While the city had received negligible (0.8mm) rainfall in March, it recorded no precipitation in April. The showers and winds, blowing at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, brought down the city's maximum temperature, which was recorded at 41.2C on Sunday, to 30.5C. While the maximum temperature dropped by 10.7 degrees, the minimum temperature dropped around eight notches, settling at 18.4C. The city usually records an average rainfall of 23.3mm in May.
Panchkula gears up for Khelo India Youth Games
Panchkula is set to be at the sporting centre stage between June 4 and 13, with the city hosting the 4th Khelo India Youth Games that will see the participation of more than 8,000 U-18 athletes. Preparations are in full swing across Haryana, with the games — which were postponed due to the Covid pandemic twice — scheduled to be played in five cities including Ambala, Shahbad, Delhi, Chandigarh and Panchkula.
