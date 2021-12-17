Ambala: Residents oppose setting up of meat processing unit in Kanjnu

Several residents of Kanjnu and adjoining villages on Thursday surrounded the office of Radaur’s sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to protest against the setting up of a meat processing unit in their village.

The villagers argued that the proposed slaughterhouse goes against their religious sentiments and will adversely affect public health, a charge denied by the unit’s Yamunanagar-based owners.

The villagers, who also received support from farmer unions, met Dr Inder Jeet, SDM, and gave a month’s ultimatum for withdrawing the NOC issued for the unit.

Speaking on the issue, the SDM said, “A committee has already been constituted by DC Parth Gupta to look into the matter that will submit its report in a month and the decision will be taken accordingly. A case on the issue is also pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.”