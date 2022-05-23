Ambala road mishap: Woman driver booked for culpable homicide

A day after a 39-year-old man was killed and his wife and two kids were injured after their vehicle was hit by a Range Rover SUV on the national highway in Ambala, the woman driver, identified as Variyata Janglan (26), was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sent to judicial custody on Sunday, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The body of the victim, identified as Mohit Sharma, was handed over to the family, while the injured — Deepti (35), Aarohi (4) and Aashvi (9 months) — were discharged from the Ambala civil hospital after treatment, police added.

The family from Himachal Pradesh’s Palampur was going to their village from Delhi on Saturday and had halted for refreshments near Mohra Grain Market in Ambala Cantt in the evening when the accident took place, Deepti told the police.

“A speeding Gurugram-registered Range Rover hit our vehicle from the rear, killing Mohit on the spot and injuring us,” Deepti said in her complaint. According to the FIR, Variyata was driving the car, while another woman was sitting next to her. Both belong to Panipat. It was alleged that the accused was under the influence of alcohol, though her medical report is awaited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Videos show that cops had a tough time while handling the two women at the civil hospital and police station. It has been alleged that the two even misbehaved with women cops in an official vehicle.

Suraj Kumar, station house officer, Parao police station, said a case was registered against the woman driver under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. Section 304 is a non-bailable offence and can lead to a maximum of life imprisonment if convicted.

“We are awaiting lab reports to verify if the driver was drunk. The other woman was let off, but can be called again if the allegations that the two misbehaved with cops are verified,” said the SHO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the two women have alleged that the victim’s SUV was wrongly parked on the highway, and they were also thrashed by the public after the accident.