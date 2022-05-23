Ambala road mishap: Woman driver booked for culpable homicide
A day after a 39-year-old man was killed and his wife and two kids were injured after their vehicle was hit by a Range Rover SUV on the national highway in Ambala, the woman driver, identified as Variyata Janglan (26), was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sent to judicial custody on Sunday, police said.
The body of the victim, identified as Mohit Sharma, was handed over to the family, while the injured — Deepti (35), Aarohi (4) and Aashvi (9 months) — were discharged from the Ambala civil hospital after treatment, police added.
The family from Himachal Pradesh’s Palampur was going to their village from Delhi on Saturday and had halted for refreshments near Mohra Grain Market in Ambala Cantt in the evening when the accident took place, Deepti told the police.
“A speeding Gurugram-registered Range Rover hit our vehicle from the rear, killing Mohit on the spot and injuring us,” Deepti said in her complaint. According to the FIR, Variyata was driving the car, while another woman was sitting next to her. Both belong to Panipat. It was alleged that the accused was under the influence of alcohol, though her medical report is awaited.
Videos show that cops had a tough time while handling the two women at the civil hospital and police station. It has been alleged that the two even misbehaved with women cops in an official vehicle.
Suraj Kumar, station house officer, Parao police station, said a case was registered against the woman driver under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. Section 304 is a non-bailable offence and can lead to a maximum of life imprisonment if convicted.
“We are awaiting lab reports to verify if the driver was drunk. The other woman was let off, but can be called again if the allegations that the two misbehaved with cops are verified,” said the SHO.
Meanwhile, the two women have alleged that the victim’s SUV was wrongly parked on the highway, and they were also thrashed by the public after the accident.
-
Ludhiana Improvement Trust told to transfer Orient Cinema site to deceased allottee’s legal heirs
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, has directed the Ludhiana Improvement Trust to transfer the Orient Cinema site at Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar to the legal heirs of deceased allottee Kamaljit Singh, who are the complainants in the case, after receiving requisite documents from them. As per the complaint submitted by Sukhmeen Kaur of Rajguru Nagar, her husband Kamaljit Singh had been allotted the site by LIT(opposite party in the case).
-
PGI doctors treat heart complication through rare intervention
An unusual case of old myocardial infarction (heart attack) with multi-vessel coronary artery disease (many blockages in arteries supplying blood to the heart) was successfully treated by the experts of the cardiology department of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). The 52-year-old male patient has been discharged after treatment. He was getting medical treatment and reporting intermittent chest pain (angina). In February 2022, he suffered second heart attack.
-
Natural gas supply reaches Bathinda refinery
Ltd has laid a dedicated pipeline to supply natural gas to HPCL Mittal Energy Ltd's (HMEL) Bathinda refinery in Punjab. The 44.26 km pipeline of 12 inch diameter (total capacity - 5 mmscmd) is a spur line of the 500 km Dadri-Bawana-Nangal Pipeline (DBNPL). The natural gas supply tap off is taken from GAIL receiving terminal at NFL, Bathinda, according to a statement. GAIL is India's largest natural gas transporting and marketing firm.
-
Rain, winds likely to bring respite from heat in Chandigarh
After a dry spell over the weekend, the new week is likely to start with light rain on Monday and Tuesday. “Some rain along with thunderstorm and winds going up to 60 kilometre/hour are expected on Monday. Chances of rain will continue on Tuesday , thought clear weather is likely from Wednesday,” said an India Meteorological Department official. On Sunday, the maximum temperature went down from Saturday's 39.5C to 38.5C.
-
92% coral colonies translocated from Haji Ali are surviving in Navy Nagar
Out of 329 live coral colonies which were translocated from the Haji Ali bay to Navy Nagar in November 2020, as a result of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Coastal Road project, 303 colonies (or 92% of the total) were found to have survived in a healthy state a year later, as per a newly published study by researchers at the National Institute of Oceanography.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics