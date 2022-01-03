Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala: Shabby bus stand in Barara to finally get facelift
Ambala: Shabby bus stand in Barara to finally get facelift

The bus stand in Ambala’s Barara subdivision, which has been in a dilapidated state for many years now, is set to get a makeover
Situated about 50 kilometres away from the Ambala district headquarters, the public convenience facilities at the Barara bus terminus are filthy and sans doors.
Situated about 50 kilometres away from the Ambala district headquarters, the public convenience facilities at the Barara bus terminus are filthy and sans doors. (HT file)
Published on Jan 03, 2022
By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala

The bus stand in Ambala’s Barara subdivision, which has been in a dilapidated state for many years now, is set to get a makeover.

Situated about 50 kilometres away from the district headquarters, the public convenience facilities at the bus terminus are filthy and sans doors.

Raman Saini, station in-charge of the bus stand, said that minor work like repairing of walls and placing new doors at the toilets have been done already.

“Major works like four walling of the boundary will be done by a contractor to be allotted by the public works department through a tendering process. Moreover, private buses for Shahabad or Sadhaura don’t enter the stand, thus adding to the woes of commuters,” he said.

Mullana MLA Varun Chaudhary had visited the place in November, highlighting the plight of the RO water system, toilets, electricity and other facilities. The Congress legislator had also raised the issue in the state assembly last month and had asked if the government is considering upgrading the bus stand to a sub-depot. In his reply, transport minister Moolchand Sharma had said that there is no proposal for upgrading under consideration, but they will get it renovated.

The bus stand provides transportation services for Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar, New Delhi and other nearby towns. Locals have pointed to the lack of any provision of sweeping and sitting facilities at the premises.

