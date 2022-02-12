Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala: Shocked over messages of pending charges, residents rush to MC offices
Ambala: Shocked over messages of pending charges, residents rush to MC offices

Updated on Feb 12, 2022 01:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Scores of residents of Ambala’s twin cities rushed to offices of the municipal corporation in city and municipal council in Cantt on Friday, alleging that the directorate of urban local bodies (ULB) wrongfully sent them text messages seeking payment of pending dues.

The property owners claimed that they have already paid the taxes worth lakhs of rupees after approvals and the government is now harassing them. They added that officials at the offices did not address their issues.

DS Mathur, a resident of Hill Road in Cantt, who received a message seeking payment of dues to the tune of 7.92 lakh, said that the responsibility for uploading wrong notices during midnight should be fixed. Haryana Democratic Front councillor, Tony Chaudhary, claimed that the notices were sent without proper survey, resulting in inconvenience for the people.

Aman Dhandha, deputy municipal commissioner, said that the messages were sent by the directorate as per property IDs and issues can be raised online, without coming to the offices. “The payments include development charges, property tax and solid waste charges,” he said.

Meanwhile, several property brokers mostly from Cantonment, staged a protest at the deputy commissioner’s office demanding clarity in Section 7A of Urban Controlled Area, due to which property registration has been hampered.

DC Vikram said that the matter has already been taken up with the ULB and is under consideration.

