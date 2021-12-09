Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala SP for calls for resolution of pending complaints
Around a month after taking charge, Ambala superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa has asked all SHOs to expedite the process of resolving pending complaints
This comes after the Ambala SP’s office held a review and found that there are complaints pending at several stations. (HT file)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 01:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

“All units have been asked to take a decision on pending complaints within a month. FIRs should be registered where needed, else it should be closed or transferred to the department concerned,” Randhawa said.

This comes after the SP office held a review and found that there are complaints pending at several stations pending for more than six months. Randhawa said that the process is already underway and the disposal of all pending complaints is expected by December 20.

In view of recent cases of snatching and robberies, primarily in the urban areas, paramilitary forces have also been deputed at several intersections of the Ambala twin towns. The SP said that such cases drastically rose in October and November, after which a revised patrolling plan was prepared and patrolling vehicles have also been doubled.

“In wake of shortage of manpower due to duties assigned at Geeta Jayanti Mahautsav in Kurukshetra, we decided to depute an already assigned company of paramilitary forces. In addition to this, nakas have been set up at vulnerable areas,” he added.

