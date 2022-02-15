Ambala: Sugarcane farmers start indefinite protest over pending dues of 60 crore

Sugarcane farmers started an indefinite protest outside the office of the Naraingarh sub-divisional magistrate on Monday demanding payment of dues to the tune of ₹60 crore for the ongoing crushing season.

The protest is being led by a 21-member committee, mostly comprising farmers affiliated to the newly floated Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh). However, other farm groups like BKU (Charuni), BKU (Tikait), BKU (Bhaichara) and Ganna Sangharsh Samiti have decided not to participate in the agitation. On the first day, no representative from the administration met the protestors, a farmer said.

State president of BKU (SBS), Amarjeet Singh Mohri, said the agitation will continue till the pending payment is not cleared.

Yadvendra, a farmer from Laha, who is not associated with any union, said, “I am owed over ₹10 lakh by the mill. It’s been over three months that the mill started crushing, but we are yet to receive this year’s payment. Recent rains have damaged my wheat, potato and sugarcane crops, but there is no help from government yet.” Daily langar will be distributed by a local gurudwara to the protestors.

SDM Niraj, who is also in-charge of the mill, had earlier said that the payment can only be made next year after fresh crushing due to the poor financial condition of the mill.

Mohri and his associates officially parted ways with Gurnam Singh Charuni earlier this month, primarily due to his decision to contest the Punjab polls. Earlier, Charuni’s oldest ally, Gulab Singh from Ambala, also switched over to Tikait’s group as state vice-president.

A senior farmer leader from Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), who quit Charuni’s union recently, believes that this agitation might act as a launchpad for BKU (SBS) and help them grow their footprint.

“They have firebrand leaders like Jai Singh Jalbera, his son Navdeep, Sukhwinder Jalbera and Tejveer Singh Farm activists from Chandigarh, who are also angry with Charuni, are also supporting them,” he said.