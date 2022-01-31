Ambala: Sugarcane Farmers to press for pending payments next week

Sugarcane farmers of Ambala and nearby villages will hold a mahapanchayat on February 7 to press for payments to the tune of ₹60 crore from Naraingarh Sugar Mills. Rajeev Sharma, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) leader, said that the union’s district president Malkit Singh chaired a joint meeting with Ganna Sangharsh Samiti in Saha on Sunday to decide on further course of action. “The previous year’s dues have been cleared by the mills, but a huge payment of this year remains pending. Out of ₹70 crore, only ₹10 crore has been paid despite the assurance of early payment,” Sharma said.

Online lecture held at PU to observe Martyrdom Day

Panjab University’s department of Gandhian and Peace Studies in collaboration with varsity’s dean, alumni relations and Interdisciplinary Centre for Swami Vivekananda Studies organised a special lecture on Sunday to observe Martyrs’ Day. A lecture was delivered by HS Bedi, chancellor of Central University of Himachal Pradesh on “Gandhi Dharshan Kii Praasangita Aur Vishav”.

Yamunanagar: Blaze at sugarcane farm

Sugarcane crops spread across atleast one acre were burnt to ashes after a fire broke out in Yamunanagar’s Aurangabad village on Sunday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they managed to douse the flames. Farmers said the crop caught on fire due to a short-circuit in low-lying wires in the fields on Ror Chhapar road that was recently reported to the power board officials, but no action was taken.

