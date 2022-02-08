Ambala: Three booked for passport fraud

The Ambala police on Sunday booked three men for their involvement in using fake documents to get a passport.

The suspects were identified as Rohit Arora from Amritsar Cantonment, Raman Singh from Patiala and Shanti from Ambala. They presented fake documents before the Regional Passport Office in Delhi to get a passport, police said.

They added that Rohit used a fake name and address of Ambala to get a passport, while the duo personified as Raman and Mandeep respectively, as local witnesses for verification.

An FIR was lodged under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 12 of the Passports Act at Ambala City police station based on the complaint of ASI Satyawan, a cop at the Ambala police’s security branch.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

2 traders attacked with swords in Panchkula

A group of drunken youths attacked two shopkeepers with swords in Sector 20, Panchkula, before fleeing, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on February 3, though an FIR was registered on Sunday. Complainant Jasbir Singh told police that he was sitting it his shop along with his cousin Pardeep, who too works with him, when two drunken youths arrived there and started abusing them.

“We asked them to leave the shop, and they went after threatening us that they would return in a while. After half-an-hour, they returned with three to four more youths and attacked us with sticks and swords. They hit us on our heads and left after threatening us with dire consequences,” Jasbir stated in the FIR, while claiming he didn’t know the assailants and was not aware of their motive.

A case has been registered under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object), 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the police station in Sector 20.

New PGI director: Meeting held

The Institution Body (IB) of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Monday held a brief meeting through video conference to discuss the appointment of a new director. According to sources, a few names were shared with the Union health and family welfare minister, who is the president of the IB, to take the final call. Paediatrics department head Dr Surjit Singh was appointed the officiating director of the institute on November 1 last year after Dr Jagat Ram retired from the post.

Woman loses purse to snatcher

A 50-year-old woman from Sector 5 lost her purse to a bike-borne snatcher on Monday. The complainant, Surender Kaur, stated that she was going to the market with her daughter when the snatcher targeted her. She said her purse contained around ₹3,000 and other important documents. A snatching case has been registered.

PU student appointed JBM chief coordinator

Nikhil Narmeta, NSUI’s PU president, has been appointed chief coordinator of Jawahar Bal Manch for Chandigarh by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC). AICC has launched JBM as its new wing, which aims at strengthening the new generation and spreading the ideas of Congress and nation building.

PU’s music dept offers condolences

Panjab University’s department of music on Monday observed a two-minute silence to condole the demise of Vidushi Lata Mangeshkar, the “nightingale of India”. Professor Neelam Paul, chairperson of the department, said that she will always be alive in our hearts.

Ambala: Sugarcane farmers call for dharna on Feb 14

Several sugarcane farmers from the Ambala region have called for a dharna outside the Naraingarh Sugar Mills on February 14 if pending dues to the tune of ₹60 crore are not paid. This was unanimously decided at a meeting called by local farmers on Monday.