Ambala to get north India’s first National Centre for Disease Control branch

A branch of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is set to come up in Ambala’s Naggal village.

The centre , which is expected to come up at a cost of ₹14 crore, will be spread across 4.11 acre and be the first of its kind in North India. It will have a state-of-the-art lab, equipped with modern equipment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Haryana health minister Anil Vij said that viruses like Nipah, Zika, Rabies, Zoonotic, Covid-19 and Hepatitis will be tested here and along with innovative tests and experiments.

“Earlier, samples were sent from Ambala to NCDC, Delhi, and other branches for testing, but now there will be a modern facility here. The land in Naggal was selected for the establishment of the NCDC branch, which was under the municipal council. A ground plus three-storey building will be constructed,” the minister said.

Several other initiatives like promotion of integrated disease surveillance, studies on environmental change and quality and capacity building will also be carried out. It will also be developed as a training centre for epidemiologists, microbiologists and laboratory technicians, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Shikha Vardhan, joint director of the National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi, said that the construction of the branch will be completed in three phases. Construction of the building will be completed in two phases, after which the lab will be established, she added.