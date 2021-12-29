Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala to get north India’s first National Centre for Disease Control branch
chandigarh news

Ambala to get north India’s first National Centre for Disease Control branch

A branch of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is set to come up in Ambala’s Naggal village; the centre , which is expected to come up at a cost of ₹14 crore, will be spread across 4.11 acre and be the first of its kind in North India
Viruses like Nipah, Zika, Rabies, Zoonotic, Covid-19 and Hepatitis will be tested at the National Centre for Disease Control branch in Ambala. (Representative image)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 02:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A branch of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is set to come up in Ambala’s Naggal village.

The centre , which is expected to come up at a cost of 14 crore, will be spread across 4.11 acre and be the first of its kind in North India. It will have a state-of-the-art lab, equipped with modern equipment.

Haryana health minister Anil Vij said that viruses like Nipah, Zika, Rabies, Zoonotic, Covid-19 and Hepatitis will be tested here and along with innovative tests and experiments.

“Earlier, samples were sent from Ambala to NCDC, Delhi, and other branches for testing, but now there will be a modern facility here. The land in Naggal was selected for the establishment of the NCDC branch, which was under the municipal council. A ground plus three-storey building will be constructed,” the minister said.

Several other initiatives like promotion of integrated disease surveillance, studies on environmental change and quality and capacity building will also be carried out. It will also be developed as a training centre for epidemiologists, microbiologists and laboratory technicians, officials said.

RELATED STORIES

Dr Shikha Vardhan, joint director of the National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi, said that the construction of the branch will be completed in three phases. Construction of the building will be completed in two phases, after which the lab will be established, she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs South Africa Live Score
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Ratan Tata
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP