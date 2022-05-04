Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala | Two held in 25 theft cases of transformers parts
chandigarh news

Ambala | Two held in 25 theft cases of transformers parts

Police said after the arrest, the men revealed their involvement in in 25 theft cases of transformers parts registered at different police stations in Ambala
Police arrested two men involved in 25 theft cases of transformers parts from Ambala. (HT File)
Published on May 04, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

With the arrest of two men from Yamunanagar on Monday, the CIA Naraingarh unit of the Ambala Police have resolved 25 criminal cases in which transformer parts such as wires, oil were allegedly stolen in district in the last one year.

The suspects were identified as Amit Kumar and Jaswant, both from Sadhaura blocks of the neighbouring town, who were presented before a court on Tuesday that sent them to five-day remand.

The duo was arrested in a case lodged by the power department’s Kesari office at Mullana police station on April 21 that some unidentified men had stolen parts of a transformer situated at a local farmer’s fields. The case was transferred to crime branch for investigation by SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, a statement read.

Unit in-charge inspector Surendra Kumar said after the arrest, the men revealed their involvement in 25 cases registered at different police stations including 12 at Mullana, six at Naraingarh, three at Ambala Sadar, two at Panjokhra and one each at Barara and Saha police stations.

“They used to sell the stolen items into the open market. During the remand, we will recover the items along with the car and weapons used in the heist. A probe is underway,” the officer said.

