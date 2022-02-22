Ambala woman booked for allegedly murdering paramour

Police on Monday booked a widow for allegedly murdering 30-year-old Aman Kumar of Yamunanagar, who she was in a relationship with.

The accused, identified as Raj Rani, 30, of Jamitgarh in Punjab, is currently living in Ambala’s Moti Nagar. Her husband had died due to an illness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim’s father, Joginder of Bhambholi Prithvi Ka Majra village, said the deceased was his eldest son and was unmarried.

“He was working at a utensils-making unit in Hyderabad and had not met them in the last eight months. Rani lives next to the residence of my in-laws and I’ve learnt that they were in a relationship. On Sunday evening, I received a call that my son has died and I have a suspicion that Rani has killed him,” he added.

The complainant did not divulge any details on the time of his son’s death.

Police post-2 in-charge Navtej Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused brought the victim to the district civil hospital on Sunday where he was pronounced dead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of hanging and there was no wound found on his body. Aman’s father suspected murder and a case was lodged accordingly,” he said.

Inspector Ram Kumar, station house officer at the Ambala city police station said, “His autopsy was conducted and the body was handed over to the family. The cause of death was not clear and the Viscera samples were sent for further investigation.”