Ambala, Y’nagar DCs among 8 IAS transferred in Haryana

Haryana government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of eight IAS officers, including deputy commissioners (DCs) of Ambala, and Yamunanagar districts. Manoj Kumar, DC Yamunanagar, has been posted as mission director of Haryana skill development mission and special secretary, skill development and industrial training department. (File)

Rippudaman Singh Dhillon, director general (DG) elementary education and secretary (school education), has been posted as mission director of the national health mission and secretary (health).

Ajay Singh Tomer, special secretary, information technology, has been transferred and posted as DC of Ambala district vice Parth Gupta, who has been posted as DC Yamunanagar, an official spokesperson said.

Prashant Panwar, director, social justice, empowerment, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes and antyodaya (SEWA), and special secretary (SEWA) has been posted as mission director of Mukhya Mantri Antyoday Parivaar Utthaan Yojana, in addition to his present duties.

Rahul Narwal, managing director (CONFED) will also hold the post of director, information technology, electronics and communication and special secretary, information technology, electronics and communication department.

Vivek Aggarwal, mission director, Haryana skill development mission and director general, skill development and industrial training, has been posted as director general, elementary education and secretary, school education.

Anand Kumar Sharma, additional deputy commissioner-cum-district citizen resources information officer, Mahendragarh, has been posted as district municipal commissioner, Mahendragarh, in addition to his present duties.