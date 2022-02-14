Ambala’s British-era library gets new lease of life

The heritage building that houses Guru Gobind Singh Library at Queen Victoria Hall in Ambala City has finally been refurbished.

As per Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) records, the building was constructed for officials of the British government in 1890 and was also known as Victoria Memorial Club. Queen Victoria stayed here in 1902 and it was later converted into a public library known as Fyson Library in 1926, the trust said.

In May 1949, the then Punjab chief minister Dr Gopi Chand Bhargava and district collector MS Randhawa, had dedicated the renovated library for the public.

The library has two large domes on the outside and portraits inside depicting the life and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh. INTACH says that the building has a unique architecture with 12 exquisite doors and 16 ventilators that keep it warm in winter and cool in summer. After renovation, the library now has new books, water purifier, wi-fi (chargeable) and extra furniture among other facilities.

DC Vikram, who had inspected the work in October last year, sent at least 500 books worth ₹1.5 lakh for the facility as per demands made by students, while mayor Shakti Rani Sharma ensured that there is no inconvenience to students who study at the library.

The mayor hopes that the civic body will be able to organise theatre or cultural activities at an amphitheatre behind the main hall, when more staffers are hired.

A student at the library said that the facility provides a productive atmosphere for self-study, even when large institutions mostly remain closed due to the pandemic.

Neetu Bhatia, the librarian, said that on an average, 200 students visit the library that remains open from 9am to 9pm. “During examination weeks, we have remained open till 11 pm for the benefit of students who don’t have a proper place for self-study. I hope the new books and added facilities encourage more residents to take advantage of the library that is now also open on Sundays,” she said.

