Ambala’s cloth traders anxious over GST hike from Jan 1

As the year draws to a close, cloth and textile traders in Ambala are anxious over the hike in GST from 5% to 12%, which is applicable from January 1.

Merchants dealing in clothing and allied products in Ambala prosper in areas like Railway Road, Kalka Chowk and Agrasen Chowk and draw customers from across North Indian states. Traders say that even manufacturers have stopped supplying goods for the past few weeks, and will also face problems adapting to the new tax, while the end consumer will ultimately have to bear the brunt.

The Ambala Wholesale Cloth Market is the largest cloth trading market in the sub-continent and has a dense cluster of nearly 1,000 shops, employing thousands of people. The market specialises in handloom, suits, shirts and allied clothing accessories.

Harish Ahuja, adviser of the Ambala wholesale cloth market association, said that the industry is already struggling due to the pandemic and rise in yarn prices. Ahuja suspects that the GST hike will further give space to illegal trading.

Vishal Batra, president of the association, said that the tax increase will also affect their sale and they will have to change the labelling of the existing goods, which is time consuming.

The body has also wrote to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union textile Minister Piyush Goyal and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in October this year, seeking repeal of the hike.

“The inverted tax structure impacts a small part of the industry. Barely 15% of the industry is impacted by an inverted rate of tax on input, using man-made fibres. Around 85% of the industry uses natural fibres grown and produced within the country and taxed at the lowest rate of 5%. Sacrificing the interest of the whole industry for the correction of a small portion will not be a good proposition. Proposal to enhance rate on the entire industry to correct the anomaly in a smaller portion of the industry would not be justifiable,” an excerpt from a copy of the letter reads.