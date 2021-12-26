Ambala’s eligible population fully vaccinated

Days before the year comes to a close, Ambala has become the second district in Haryana, to have fully vaccinated its eligible population of 8,50,360 adults. The development comes just three days after Gurugram achieved the feat.

Officials said a total of 9,10,378 (107 %) beneficiaries have received the first dose and 8,54,695 (100.5%) have been administered the second dose till Saturday 4 pm.

Deputy commissioner Vikram said it’s a moment of pride for Ambala.

The district had managed to fully inoculate half of its eligible population by September 14, just nine months after the vaccination drive started countrywide. In about 100 days after the feat, it covered rest of its eligible population.

The achievement comes just days after the state government banned the entry of partially vaccinated residents into public places from January 1.

How it managed the feat

Civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said that since the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ (door-to-door) drive started on November 8, the staff has administered three lakh doses, covering mostly those residents who were due for their second dose.

“We gave them doses after prayers at religious places, during festivals in markets and at parks during morning or evening walking hours. Mobile teams were stationed at crowded places like old cloth market, showrooms etc. Our female staff have even camped outside liquor vends to cover the target,” Dr Singh added.

Ambala, the home constituency of health minister Anil Vij, has rarely faced a shortage of vaccines. Even if it did, extra vials were borrowed from neighbouring districts within hours, people familiar with the vaccination process said.

Dr Sunidhi, the vaccination in-charge of Ambala, said, “In the age group of 18-44, we have covered 5,48,691 beneficiaries of the 5,46,660 eligible (100.37%), 1,83,110 of 1,82,220 (100.49%) in the age bracket of 45-59 years and in the group above 60 years, 1,22,480 persons have been fully vaccinated as against 1,21,480 (100.82%) of the eligible population.”

In the past year, the health workers fighting on two fronts, the invisible virus and reaching out for vaccines, have faced it all -- laxity to take a dose, resistance in rural belts and finding the untraced beneficiaries for the second dose. Not only this, the vaccine staff was allegedly ‘boycotted’ by a few panchayats and faced stone-pelting by a group of vendors too.