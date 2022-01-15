Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ambala-Saharanpur railway line blocked for hours in Yamunanagar

In the morning, the villagers held a panchayat in the area with support of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), pressing for their demand. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Some residents of the Mustafabad (now Saraswati Nagar) area of Yamunanagar blocked the Ambala-Saharanpur railway track near Uncha Chandana village on Friday, demanding stoppage of passenger trains at the Mustafabad railway station.

The track remained blocked for at least three hours till an assurance from railway officials, leading to cancellation of the Ambala-Saharanpur passenger train (04532) and delayed many other goods and passenger trains, the spokesperson of the Ambala railway division said.

In the morning, the villagers held a panchayat in the area with support of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), pressing for the demand.

Sanju Gudiana, unit president of the union, said during the panchayat, the villagers asked the railway employees at the station to call senior divisional officials within two hours but when no official reached, they decided to block the railway track.

“From past several years, passenger trains used to halt at this station but the service was discontinued due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But when trains resumed operations, villagers asked for a stoppage due to daily travel issues they faced, but no one paid any heed to their demands,” he added.

However, soon after the protesters laid siege to the tracks, additional divisional railway manager (operations) Karn Singh and senior divisional commercial manager Hari Mohan reached the site.

Singh said the issue is expected to get clear within a week as it has already been placed before the railway board.

