Ambika Group MD held for setting up illegal colony in Kharar

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Parveen Kumar, the managing director of Ambika Group, for establishing an unauthorised colony in Kharar, causing a financial loss of over ₹2.2 crore to the state exchequer. A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13 (1)(a) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB Flying Squad station in Mohali.

According to a VB spokesperson, Kumar had purchased six acres in Kharar’s Khanpur village for ₹6.52 crore from Shaheed Kansi Ram College Education Trust, Kharar, on February 7, 2018.

Subsequently, Kumar approached the Kharar municipal council to get maps/plans for a colony, Ambika Greens, passed, but deposited only ₹6.58 lakh of the total ₹2.02-crore fee.

Yet, the coloniser, in connivance with some municipal officials, got the maps of around 30 plots passed and started selling them to people. PSPCL also installed domestic electricity meters on the basis of the NOCs issued by MC, even though the colony plan had not been passed.

In November 2021, Kharar MC’s then MC executive officer Rajesh Kumar Sharma had also issued a notice to Kumar to pay the arrears, but the accused failed to comply.

Therefore, MC had to stop the land buyers from proceeding with any construction on the plots, causing them harassment and further loss to the government.

The spokesperson said apart from this, the MC officials, in collusion with Kumar, had also destroyed office record pertaining to the maps and plans passed in the said colony. The role of these officials will also be examined through further probe.

Kumar was produced before a local court and sent to five-day police remand.