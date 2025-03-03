Menu Explore
American dreams: Travel agent booked for duping Zirakpur man of 22 lakh

ByNikhil Sharma, Mohali
Mar 03, 2025 08:58 AM IST

The Zirakpur man lodged a police complaint against the Ludhiana-based travel agent after the refund cheques he gave bounced

The Zirakpur police have registered a case against a Ludhiana-based travel agent for allegedly duping a local resident of 22 lakh after promising to send his son to the United States.

Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, identified as Daljit Singh, who is the son of a former sarpanch of Koom Kalan village in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, identified as Daljit Singh, who is the son of a former sarpanch of Koom Kalan village in Ludhiana. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Daljit Singh, is the son of a former sarpanch of Koom Kalan village in Ludhiana. He resides in a rented flat in a Zirakpur society.

Angrej Singh, 48, a dairy farmer from Handesra, told police that his son Prateek Kumar, 23, was in the final semester of his ITI electrician course when Daljit offered to help him settle in the US in exchange for 22 lakh.

“I paid 22 lakh to Daljit, following which Prateek left for Delhi on May 18, 2023. But he was lodged in a rented accommodation for over four months, before being sent back home. The accused neither arranged his travel to the US nor refunded the money. Daljit falsely claimed to own a flat in Zirakpur, whereas he was living in a rented accommodation,” Angrej said.

Angrej also claimed that the accused similarly cheated his neighbour of over 30 lakh. He added that the cheques issued by Daljit bounced, prompting him to file a complaint with the senior superintendent of police (SSP) office in August 2023.

“I sold my tractors and trolleys and even took a gold loan to send my son abroad, but I was cheated. My son is still struggling to settle down and life has been difficult since then,” Angrej said.

The absconding accused has been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC, along with provisions of the Immigration Act. A search is underway to apprehend him.

Follow Us On