Amid Covid surge, Panjab University closes Student Centre for four days

With Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh setting new records daily, Panjab University (PU) on Wednesday decided to close shops at its iconic Student Centre from January 13 to 16.

The varsity also decided not to allow any student in the campus departments on January 13 and 14.

The decisions were taken on the recommendations of a varsity panel headed by dean university instruction (DUI) VR Sinha. The panel was constituted to make recommendations after the recent guidelines issued by the UT administration in the wake of the Covid-19 surge.

The Student Centre, considered the heart of social activities of students, was earlier also closed after the pandemic broke out in March 2020 and had reopened on December 1.

50% students allowed in labs at a time

While the classes are already being held online, in the wake of UT administration’s directions, PU has also directed students to occupy laboratories at only 50% capacity at a time.

The first- and third-floor reading halls of the AC Joshi library will also remain closed for the next four days. However, the outer reading hall will remain open, but only at 50% capacity.

Heads of departments have been told to prohibit gathering of students and staff, and monitor strict compliance of the safety protocols.

For this, university will also regulate the entry and exit points. Since Monday, varsity offices have already been functioning with only 50% staff strength.

