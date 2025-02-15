Menu Explore
Amid deportation row: Jalandhar admn to carry out checks on immigration consultants

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Feb 15, 2025 09:26 AM IST

Move aims to safeguard aspiring emigrants from fraudulent practices and ensure that immigration firms operate within the legal framework

The district administration has directed officials to launch a large-scale inspection drive against immigration consultants to ensure compliance with government guidelines.

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal has assured deported youths of support in rebuilding their careers through job assistance, business opportunities and skill development. (HT File)
Jalandhar deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal has assured deported youths of support in rebuilding their careers through job assistance, business opportunities and skill development. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Aggarwal said all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) have been told to conduct rigorous checks on registered immigration firms within their jurisdictions.

“The move aims to safeguard aspiring emigrants from fraudulent practices and ensure that immigration firms operate within the legal framework. It is imperative that immigration consultants follow the prescribed regulations to prevent any exploitation of individuals seeking opportunities abroad,” he said.

In a compassionate move, the DC has also assured youths recently deported from the United States that the administration will help rebuild their careers through business opportunities, employment assistance, and skill development programmes.

He highlighted the availability of various skill development courses under the state’s Skill Development Mission, which could enhance their employment prospects. “Additionally, financial aid is being provided to help them set up their own business,” he said.

The administration also advised people to approach only registered immigration consultants, the list of which is available online, adding that the individuals can contact the Protector General of Emigrants helpline for further assistance.

